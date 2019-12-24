‘Freeprenuers’ empowering young women

A group of powerful young women are painting themselves a brighter future.
It was all thanks to a local non-profit.
Nakishia Freeman started the group "The Freeprenuers" who work to empower young ladies through various programs and activities.
On Saturday, it was all about painting their visions and dreams for 2020 at an event in Palm Beach Gardens called "Painting a Brighter 2020."
Despite coming from difficult circumstances, most of the girls in the program manage to keep straight "A's" in school.
Scripps Only Content 2019