Stores ready for last-minute Christmas Eve shoppers

We all know at least one person that will be shopping for last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve. The good news is Kohl’s is staying open 24 hours leading up to Christmas.
For shoppers who want to avoid the hustle and bustle of shopping in a store and dealing with checkout lines, there are a few options still available.
Amazon is offering free two-hour delivery on certain items for Prime members.
If you are shopping at Target or Walmart, you have the option of buying online, picking it up at the store and someone will bring the items to your car.
The Gardens Mall, Mall at Wellington Green, Town Center at Boca Raton, Palm Beach Outlets and Boynton Beach Mall are all open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate shoppers.
Scripps Only Content 2019