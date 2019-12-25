High risk for rip currents through Saturday

If you plan to head to the beach through the holiday weekend try to swim in waters being watched by lifeguards. The National Weather Service says the surf is forecast to be 7 to 8 feet across much of Palm Beach County and there’s a high rip current risk in effect through Saturday.
Lifeguards warn swimmers if you are caught in a rip current to relax and float. Don’t swim against the current, rather swim parallel to the shoreline. If you are unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
As much of the country bundles up this holiday, South Florida families are trying to keep cool in the sun. They are also keeping an extra eye on the water where lifeguards are warning visitors of strong winds and high risk for rip currents.
“It’s snowing and cold back home in South Dakota so it’s definitely nice to be here in the warm weather,” said Laurie Labrune.
The Labrune family isn’t the only one with the idea to head to the beach, dozens of others were scattered up and down the sand along Palm Beach Island.
“I’m from Madison, Wisconsin and it’s my first Christmas at the beach,” said Lizzy Derish.
