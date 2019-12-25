Riviera Beach students win presents for their families

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Cindy Sachnoff and her husband Gary volunteered to play Christmas elves for a good cause on Christmas Eve. They're delivering packages to several kids who won an essay contest at school. One of those kids is 6th grader Benny Jones.
"He was one of four chosen out of 75 entries" Cindy said.
With boxes in hand, Cindy and Gary head to Benny's house. It's his dad who sees them first but motions for Benny to come to the door. He greets them at the door.
"He got to make a list for himself and all his siblings," she said.
He's all smiles and a bit shy but he lets everyone know what he asked for this holiday season.
"For my sister I said I wanted a tablet and I wanted to get her some dolls. And me I wanted some race cars and stuff and for my brother some hot wheel cars and other stuff," he said.
Benny and 75 other students from Lincoln and Washington elementary participated in an essay contest before Christmas break. Each student was asked, "if Santa Clause cold spend $100 on you and $50 on each family members what would you do? The essay challenged the students critical thinking, research and math skills. The challenge was sponsored by the "Friends of the Riviera Beach Schools.
Benny's dad is impressed by his son's maturity.
"The kid's looking out for his family and not just himself," he said.
Cindy says picking winners was tough, but Benny's essay stood out.
"He did a wonderful essay," she said.
