Third suspect arrested accused of stealing thousands of dollars

The investigation began more than a year ago. According to investigators, Jackson, with the help of Maurice Jeffries and Robert Dedeaux, used a fake ID and debit card and set up fraudulent accounts under the victim’s name to help carry out the scheme. Then, over the course of several months police say they were able to steal $660,000, but the plan started unraveling once fraud alerts started popping up. Police say the men were also captured on surveillance cameras making deposits.