Third suspect arrested accused of stealing thousands of dollars

A warning this Christmas to help protect your hard-earned money. A third suspect has now been arrested after investigators say a trio tried stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Palm Beach man’s bank account.
Investigators say three men are behind a well-orchestrated and organized fraud scheme that almost cost a Palm Beach man nearly $700,000.
Twenty-nine-year-old Randy Jackson is the latest suspect now facing charges.
“This case against a gentleman named Randy Jackson, let's just say he is no American Idol,” said Dave Aronberg, the Palm Beach County state’s attorney.
Police say Jackson was a Bank of America employee, based in Georgia, who used his position to fraudulently access personal bank information about the victim’s account while at work.
“He coordinates with individuals from outside the bank to steal money from the bank and it was discovered,” Aronberg said.
The investigation began more than a year ago. According to investigators, Jackson, with the help of Maurice Jeffries and Robert Dedeaux, used a fake ID and debit card and set up fraudulent accounts under the victim’s name to help carry out the scheme. Then, over the course of several months police say they were able to steal $660,000, but the plan started unraveling once fraud alerts started popping up. Police say the men were also captured on surveillance cameras making deposits.
“Keep monitoring your bank statements and do a free credit check because you want to make sure that there is not someone out there who is stealing your identity or siphoning away your money,” Aronberg said.
Jeffries and Dedeaux were arrested earlier this year. Jackson is now facing a long list of charges. He was in court Wednesday, and is being held on $25,000 bond.
Scripps Only Content 2019