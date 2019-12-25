Tourists enjoy the holidays in downtown West Palm Beach

From the palm trees to the ‘Sandy Holiday Tree’ in downtown West Palm Beach. Christmas day is the time step outside in sunny South Florida.
One family walking around the pavilion says they flew in from a Michigan. “We made sure to send all the beautiful pictures and they sent back a lot of snow pictures, so we couldn’t be happier,” Beth said. “It is such a great place to bring your entire family no matter what age to this area.”
Over on Clematis Street, employees at Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar are prepping for the dinner rush. A time Andrea Rodriguez is looking forward too. “I like to serve people, I like to make them feel like they are having a good time,” Rodriguez said.
She says she has worked in the service industry for years. Rodriguez says the holidays combined with tourism season helps her balance out a slow summer.
“We’re expecting to have a lot families and to have a good time for them and also for us,” she said.
Back near the ‘Sandy Holiday Tree’ a longtime local says she likes what she sees.
“I think the impact of the tourists are really important, in helping the city stay current and stay alive,” one woman said.
