90 birthday cards sought for woman on her 90th birthday

Bailey Hastings Lashells says her grandmother would like 90 cards for her 90th birthday.
Lashells says her grandma "has everything she needs and didn't want actual gifts" but thought about birthday cards.
"Oh, I think she'll be beyond excited," Lashells said. "Probably happy tears, maybe a little yelling at her granddaughter, but that's to be expected. I know the joy she would have out of having something to do at home being able to open up those cards and just read birthday wishes even if it was just a happy birthday from total strangers."
Cards can be sent to:
Attn: Katherine Slama
C/o: Global Commercial Cleaning
1375 Gateway Blvd, Suite 35
Boynton Beach, Florida 33426
