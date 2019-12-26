Dead body found in surf off Delray Beach

By WPTV Webteam | December 26, 2019 at 10:54 AM EST - Updated December 26 at 11:00 AM

Delray Beach police are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in the ocean Thursday morning, authorities say.

According to the police department, a beach cleanup crew made the discovery around 5 a.m. in the area of Atlantic Avenue and S. Ocean Boulevard.

Police said the woman, described as being middle-aged, was found floating in the surf and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, she does not appear to have any signs of trauma on her.

A medical examiner will perform an autopsy to figure out how she died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Sala at 561-243-7867.

