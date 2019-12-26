Dead body found in surf off Delray Beach

Delray Beach police are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in the ocean Thursday morning, authorities say.
According to the police department, a beach cleanup crew made the discovery around 5 a.m. in the area of Atlantic Avenue and S. Ocean Boulevard.
Police said the woman, described as being middle-aged, was found floating in the surf and was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this point, she does not appear to have any signs of trauma on her.
A medical examiner will perform an autopsy to figure out how she died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Sala at 561-243-7867.
