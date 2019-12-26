Former PBC paramedic wins service dog give-a-way

In the spirit of giving back to the community that's helped them get on their feet, Santiago said the company wanted to offer a fully trained service animal to an individual with a disability for free. After receiving approximately 200 entries, the company selected Andrew Camerino, a former North Palm Beach Fire and Rescue volunteer paramedic who suffered a massive brain injury in 2012. He was the victim of a crime in front of his home. Camerino misses his job and independence.