Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old Florida man was fatally shot by deputies after he fired a gun at his 73-year-old sister, wounding her in front of them during a half-hour standoff. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says Harvey Cantrell's sister had called deputies Tuesday night to report that her armed brother was acting irrational and being abusive. About a half hour into the standoff, the sister came out of the front door with Cantrell behind her. Deputies say Cantrell fired his gun at his sister, striking her in the shoulder and face. Three deputies then fired at Cantrell, killing him.