PBSO dispatcher gives Christmas present to coworker: kidney

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A dispatcher at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has given her colleague the best Christmas present ever: a new kidney.
Amber Savoie, a dispatcher for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, earlier this month donated a kidney to Jesse Mesa, a fellow dispatcher who was diagnosed with Lupus.
The autoimmune disease can damage kidneys. After a potential donor dropped out this year, Mesa made a last-ditch effort by sending out an email to the entire Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, asking if someone might consider helping her.
Even though Savoie didn't know her colleague well, she volunteered.
