Shoppers hit stores for post-Christmas deals

If you think the holiday shopping season is over, think again. Even though Christmas is behind us, it’s full speed ahead for many shoppers.
"I’m known by all of my friends as the shopping expert, so everybody comes to me and asks, where should I get this? I’m like, not at the mall. Go to the outlets," said shopper Sarah Salvador.
Shoppers like Salvador are on a mission: hunting for the best deals in town.
The Palm Beach Outlets have been on Salvador's radar for a while, so she’s shopping with a strategy.
"Once a year, Apple comes out, or Nordstrom Rack, you can get a really good deal," said Salvador.
The COACH outlet is slashing 70 percent from price tags.
"A $400 bag can be around $95," said Megan Lucchese with the COACH outlet.
The National Retail Federation said more than half of shoppers will return or exchange a gift they receive under the tree, but three out of every four people will buy something else when they head back to the store.
Many retailers are offering the deepest discounts of the year to close out the season, and spending is expected to climb.
"It'll go on through mid-January," said Lucchese.
Keep in mind, many stores are tightening their return policies this year. For more information on those changes, click here.
