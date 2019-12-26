South Florida groups celebrate spirit of Kwanzaa

Thursday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a time meant for building community and understanding.
"Kwanzaa is about re-educating and reaffirming the responsibilities of the black people in the community," said Narsha Cummings, Artistic Director of BamiDele Dance of African Arts.
Two South Florida women have teamed up to teach a new generation about the seven principles of Kwanzaa, using the art of music and movement to spread the message.
"We’re just doing things a little bit bigger and more extravagant this year," said Khinuu Nefer, with African Ngozi Dance and Drum, Inc.
On Saturday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m., the 3rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration will be held at the Carole & Barry Kaye Auditorium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Nefer. the executive producer of the event, is hoping it will fill a void.
"Just wanting to celebrate black and African culture in a way that's not being done here in Palm Beach County," said Nefer.
Along the way, passing on decades old traditions.
"When we are dancing, it just soaks into the music and then you don’t feel nervous anymore," said performer Sanaa Haynes.
"It’s about unity and coming together as one like our ancestors," said performer Jayla More.
For more information about the Kwanzaa Celebration, or to buy tickets,
