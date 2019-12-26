21-year-old man found dead on West Palm Beach sidewalk

The West Palm Beach Police Department said a 21-year-old man was found dead on a sidewalk early Thursday morning.
Sgt. Dennis Hardiman said around 3:19 a.m. police dispatch received a 911 call of gunshots being fired near the 200 block of Elaine Cir W.
Officers responded to the area and located the victim, later identified as Jamari Jenkins, lying on the sidewalk. Hardiman said Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900, Detective Ron Robbins 561-822-1726 or Detective Paul Creelman 561-822-1676.
Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers Palm Beach County 1-800-458-8477.
