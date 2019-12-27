Box full of mustard is local girl's favorite Christmas gift

Box full of mustard is local girl's favorite Christmas gift
December 27, 2019 at 6:21 AM EST - Updated December 27 at 6:53 AM

A Palm Beach County girl was overcome with joy after receiving a box full of her favorite condiment on Christmas Day.

A video uploaded on Wednesday by the child’s mother, Annmarie Lent, shows the girl named Paislee opening a box that contains four bottles of mustard.

Lent says her daughter, Paislee, loves putting mustard on everything.

Clearly from the video Paislee enjoyed her gift and exclaims, “Yeah, baby!” after opening her package.

The video has been viewed more that 2,500 times.

She got mustard. Who knew someone could love mustard as much as paislee . I think by her excitement this was her favorite gift today. Merry Christmas y’all If y’all could share and like the original video that would be amazing

Posted by Annmarie Lent on Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Scripps Only Content 2019