Box full of mustard is local girl's favorite Christmas gift

A Palm Beach County girl was overcome with joy after receiving a box full of her favorite condiment on Christmas Day.
A video uploaded on Wednesday by the child’s mother, Annmarie Lent, shows the girl named Paislee opening a box that contains four bottles of mustard.
Lent says her daughter, Paislee, loves putting mustard on everything.
Clearly from the video Paislee enjoyed her gift and exclaims, “Yeah, baby!” after opening her package.
The video has been viewed more that 2,500 times.
