Fatal crash on I-95 southbound in Boynton Beach
December 27, 2019 at 7:57 AM EST - Updated December 27 at 8:28 AM

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigated a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 95 southbound at Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.

The FHP website says they were dispatched to the scene at 7:14 a.m.

Lt. Yanko Reyes said a vehicle hit a pedestrian, and the driver stayed at the scene.

Just before 8 a.m., FHP says two southbound right lanes are blocked in the area.

"Everything is still under investigation at this moment," said Reyes in a written statement.

No other details were immediately available.

