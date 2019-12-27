Retired Boynton Beach police K9 passes away

The Boynton Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of a faithful, courageous, and dedicated retired police K9 named Daxxx, who passed away on Thursday night.
The K9 was the partner of the late Officer Joseph Crowder, who passed away in December 2016 while out for an evening run.
Daxxx joined the Boynton Beach Police Department in 2012 and retired on Dec. 14, 2015 because of spine and neck problems.
"Daxxx was a tremendous police K9 who apprehended nearly two dozen criminals during his career with the BBPD," a police department spokesperson said in a written statement.
After Officer Crowder's passing, Daxxx moved in with fellow K9 Officer Mark Sohn and his family.
WPTV interviewed Officer Sohn two years ago about the tremendous responsibility and privledge it was to care for his good friend's dog.
"It's been an honor, been a daily reminder of Joe," Officer Sohn said. "And I think if the roles were reversed, he would do it for me."
The Boynton Beach Police Department will honor Daxxx at the 2020 South Florida Police K9 Competition on March 28, 2020 at Boynton Beach High School.
"Please keep Officer Crowder’s family, as well as the Sohn family, in your thoughts during this difficult time," a police department spokesperson said. "We find comfort in knowing that Daxxx is reunited with his beloved partner and friend, and that they are watching over all of us."
