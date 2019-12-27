One female injured in vehicle's collision with train

One adult female was transported to a local trauma hospital after a crash involving two vehicles and a train at Sixth Avenue South and the Interstate 95 overpass on Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.
At 6:34 p.m., crews responded to reports of the crash involving a Tri-Rail train. Rescuers found there eight uninjured occupants and the one hurt woman involved in the crash, PBFR said.
Sixth Avenue is closed eastbound and southbound and drivers should avoid the area, PBFR said.
I-95 off-ramp right lanes were blocked, according to 511.com.
These tracks serve Tri-Rail and freight trains.
Earlier Thursday, Vero Beach police said a freight train collided with a car in the area of U.S. 1 and Aviation Boulevard on tracks used by Brightline and freight trains.
Vero Beach police said two passengers were transported to Lawndale Regional Medical Center with injuries that were "not significant."
Scripps Only Content 2019