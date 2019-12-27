ESPN reporter Edward Ashcoff's passing from pneumonia causing concern Doctors provide steps to avoid sickness.
It may seem like overkill, but wiping down grocery carts is not taking it too far, according to emergency room Dr. Jerisa Johnson with Delray Medical Center off campus ED in Lake Worth.
Dr. Johnson said wiping down communal objects is a good idea, as is frequent handwashing.
She said they're seeing cases of pneumonia, flu, colds and coughs, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).
More recently, ESPN reporter Edward Ashcoff's passing after contracting pneumonia at 34 has a lot of people on edge.
Dr. Johnson said the average person with no underlying or chronic conditions will do okay as long as they don't wait and get started on an antibiotic quickly.
"Early diagnosis is very important," she said. "You want to make sure you are having symptoms of cough. If it worsens, becomes more consistent, that if you do develop shortness of breath, you seek medical attention right away. Something like pneumonia turns to sepsis."
