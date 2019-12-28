Port St. Lucie woman, 79, attacked by honey bees

A 79-year-old woman walking her dog was attacked by several honeybees on Thursday morning and was stung approximately 20 times in the face and hands, Port St. Lucie police said.
A 11:04 am., Port St. Lucie went to the 700 block of Southwest Cashmere Boulevard, just south of Sunlight Christian Academy, for reports a woman was attacked by honey bees.
She was walking Bailey, a yellow Labrador retriever, when she passed by a beehive in the bushes. The beehive had been in its location a few days with several 1,000 honey bees, PSL polcie said.
An unknown male helped the woman get away from the bees but left as police arrived because he had a plane to catch.
Rescue personnel transported the unidentified woman to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers later learned she was going to be fine.
Bailey, who also was stung a few times by the fees, also was fine, according to Animal Control.
A local trapper relocated the beehive.
If anyone comes in contact with a large swarm or hive of bees, PSL police urges to call a licensed bee removal professional and if get stung, seek medical attention.
