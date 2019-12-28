Remembrance held for teen killed by school bus

It's been 10 days since Natasha Dwyer was hit and killed by a bus near Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.
Her family is still grieving. But Friday they held a remembrance gathering in her honor in West Palm Beach. Family members said they needed the gathering of loved ones before they lay Natasha to rest.
Natasha was hit and killed while walking to her bus stop and was hit by a school bus on Dec. 18, six days before her 16th birthday.
"We're working it out. But we need closure," Rita Spence, an aunt of Natasha, said.
She says, the family feels they've been kept in the dark when it comes to the investigation, which officials describe as ongoing.
"Nobody has come and said this is where we're going, we're sorry for your loss, this is what we have done with the driver," she said.
Spence says Natasha was a quiet, loving child.
"Tasha loved life. She loved life!" Spence said of a girl who touched so many lives.
Natasha Dwyer's funeral is scheduled for Saturday at Acts 2 Worship Center,13000 Okeechobee Blvd, Loxahatchee. Viewing is at 2 p.m. and the service is at 3 p.m.
