Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

MIAMI (AP) — The heirs of a philanthropist who donated a historic theater to the city of Miami want it back. A dissolved nonprofit controlled by the heirs of Maurice Gusman sued the city last month in an effort to take control of the Olympia Theater on Flagler Street and restore it to its former glory. They claim city officials have squandered the theater built in 1926 and violated the terms of an agreement with their grandfather. Gusman donated the theater to the city in 1975. It is one of the oldest theaters in Miami and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.