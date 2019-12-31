Attack on US Embassy in Iraq shows stark choices for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) - The attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-supported militiamen shows that President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has not crippled its ability to strike at American interests.
Trump says Iran will be held “fully responsible" and will “pay a very BIG PRICE!" He adds: “This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!" It’s not clear whether that might mean military retaliation.
The breach of the compound has prompted the U.S. to send military reinforcements.
After about 100 Marines were sent to the embassy, the Pentagon announced the deployment of about 750 soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division; a U.S. official says the deployment to Kuwait may eventually total about 4,000 soldiers.
