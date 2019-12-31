Family calls for justice in suspicious death of local woman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The death of a West Palm Beach woman has her family in Ohio calling for answers and justice.
“My biggest thing is not to be silent,” says Rondell Demmings.
On Dec. 16, the body of 52 year old Rochelle Demmings was found in a condo at Grand Isles along Haverhill Road.
West Palm Beach Police are calling her death, “suspicious,” and say she died from, “blunt force trauma.”
“Rochelle was a person where everybody was her friend she never met anyone she disliked, she opened her heart and love to everyone,” Demmings said of her sister, who worked at the VA Hospital in Riviera Beach.
Rondell Demmings says the family lost contact with Rochelle and her boyfriend three days before her body was found.
Since then, Rondell says all police will say is they are investigating.
“I want justice, she didn’t deserve this,” Demmings says.
