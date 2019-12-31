Florida bill aims to legalize fireworks on 3 holidays

For plenty of people, New Year’s Eve would not be the same without fireworks.
A new bill filed in August ( House Bill 65 ) is being discussed at the Florida Legislature aims to make it easier for residents to obtain them.
Currently, you may consider buying your own display, in Florida that means not only being 18 years old but often signing paperwork indicating you are using it for agricultural purposes.
The new bill would allow fireworks to be sold and used three times a year: Memorial Day, Independence Day and New Year’s Eve/New Year's Day.
Many firefighters are against the measure saying over the past two years fireworks have caused nearly 300 fires and $800,000 worth of damage in the the state.
The bill needs to make its way through one more House and Senate Committee vote before floor votes in those chambers.
