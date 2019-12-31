Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Howard has been arrested on a domestic battery charge following an argument with his fiance. Police in Davie, Florida, said in an arrest report that the woman was injured as the couple argued over the purchase of a purse. The report says Howard pushed her against a mirror in the hallway of their bedroom and let her go. She fell to the floor, landing on his crutches. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said the team was still gathering information about what happened and takes such situations very seriously.