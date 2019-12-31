Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Lamical Perine scored on a 61-yard run in the opening minute of the Orange Bowl and didn't stop after that. Perine totaled 181 yards rushing and receiving with three touchdowns to help No. 6 Florida beat Virginia 36-28. Perine carried 13 times for a career-high 138 yards rushing at the end of a so-so senior season. He came into the game with only 538 yards rushing this year in the Gators' pass-oriented offense. But Perine was too quick and speedy for the Cavaliers. Bryce Perkins threw four touchdown passes for Virginia.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Howard has been arrested on a domestic battery charge following an argument with his fiance. Police in Davie, Florida, said in an arrest report that the woman was injured as the couple argued over the purchase of a purse. The report says Howard pushed her against a mirror in the hallway of their bedroom and let her go. She fell to the floor, landing on his crutches. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said the team was still gathering information about what happened and takes such situations very seriously.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up another non-playoff year with a 7-9 record. Coach Bruce Arians is confident they are headed in the right direction after going 5-3 the second half of the season. The biggest decision the coach faces heading into the offseason is whether to bring back quarterback Jameis Winston. He led the league in passing yards but also threw 30 interceptions. Arians said he will do a full evaluation of the fifth-year pro and probably make a decision on his future within a few weeks.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki predicts the 2020 season will be “special.” Despite going 5-11 this season, the Dolphins do appear poised to make a leap forward _ and perhaps even win a playoff game for the first time in 20 years. They head into the offseason armed with three first-round draft picks and $100 million in salary cap space. And the Dolphins won five of their final nine games. Despite the steady improvement, Flores decided to shake up his staff, firing offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars head into the offseason with more optimism at quarterback than they've had in years. There's uncertainty surrounding coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell. But rookie Gardner Minshew may have ended the team's decades-long search for a franchise QB. The sixth-round pick compares favorably to the first two quarterbacks selected in the NFL draft. Minshew insists his numbers are “better” than those of Kyler Murray of Arizona and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants. Minshew says he's "going to be a great quarterback in this league.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan McRae scored a season-high 29 points, Garrison Mathews had a career-high 28 and Ian Mahinmi added a career-best 25 as the depleted Washington Wizards beat the Miami Heat 123-105. With the Wizards minus All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and five other key members of their rotation, they got huge contributions from an unexpected trio. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, but Miami had its five-game winning streak snapped. The Heat entered with the second-best record in the East and lost for just the third time in 20 games against conference opponents.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Goodwin scored 21 points, Kevin Huerter added 19 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 101-93 to end a 10-game skid. Atlanta played without injured guard Trae Young for the second straight game. The Hawks trailed by 18 during the first half but rallied back in the third quarter. Alex Len scored eight of his 18 points to fuel a 15-4 run, while Atlanta’s defense only yielded six field goals in the quarter. Len’s drive and dunk just before the horn gave the visitors a 74-72 lead.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin scored a career-high 31 points, most of them off dunks and layups, as No. 20 Dayton used its front-line advantage and pulled away from North Florida 77-59. The Flyers took advantage of their height mismatch and scored 52 points in the paint. Toppin led the way, getting eight rebounds as well. North Florida leads the nation in 3-pointers made, but couldn't hit enough to keep it close.