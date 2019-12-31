Teen arrested for threatening mass shooting in Boynton Beach

December 31, 2019 at 3:51 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 3:58 PM

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Boynton Beach teen was arrested last night for threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Publix store.

The 14-year-old boy posted the threat on Instagram. A Publix representative notified police, who immediately began an investigation.

The teen responsible for the threat was identified, arrested and charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

He told detectives that the threat was a joke.

Police remind citizens that threatening to commit a mass shooting is not a joke and they urge parents to have conversations with their children about the severity of such actions.

