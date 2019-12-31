West Palm man charged with DUI, says GPS led him onto tracks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A 19-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing DUI charges after he told police he was following GPS directions when he drove onto an unused portion of railroad track and was sideswiped by a passing Tri-Rail train.
Luis Daniel Lopez Rojas was asleep behind the wheel when police found him on Saturday night near Summit Boulevard.
He wasn't injured, but the side mirror was knocked off his Mustang.
An arrest report says he told investigators he'd had six beers while home alone earlier that night. He first denied being on the railroad tracks near West Palm Beach, but later said his GPS sent him there.
