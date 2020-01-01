Conference play starts for Jacksonville, North Alabama

TEAM LEADERSHIP: David Bell is averaging 10.5 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Dolphins. Destin Barnes is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.7 points per game. The Lions have been led by Jamari Blackmon, who is averaging 13.2 points.JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Blackmon has connected on 37.8 percent of the 74 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 27 over his last five games. He's also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.