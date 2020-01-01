Delray Beach residents enjoy a raucous New Year celebration

New year celebrations started early for many people in Delray Beach. All along Atlantic Avenue restaurants were full of diners, kids danced in the streets and couples kissed. There's much to be thankful for in 2019.
"It was a great year I got married, got engaged and just a really wonderful year,"Amy Bukspan said.
Thousands of people hit the streets. The atmosphere was fun. Yet there was a heavy police presence to keep things from getting out of control.
"I'm going to shake this year off by partying until 2020," Helene Marshall said.
So what did people see for 2020?
We're optimistic there's blessings for us, for South Florida," Joel Trimble said.
What more can you ask for than to party it up after a great year while looking forward to the next.
Scripps Only Content 2020