Delray woman believed to be hit by celebratory gun fire

Delray Beach police say a woman is recovering after she was shot just after midnight Wednesday, and now they want to know who did it.
Investigators say the woman was sitting at the northwest corner of East Atlantic Avenue and NE First Avenue when she felt something hit her right leg.
She was shot just above her knee. The woman went the hospital for treatment and was later released. At this point, police believe the shooting is the result of celebratory gunfire.
Officers say there is no suspect information at this time. If you have information on this shooting, Delray Beach police would like to hear from you. The number is (561) 243-7888.
In Texas, the Associated Press is reporting that authorities say a woman ringing in the new year was fatally shot by a stray bullet outside her Houston home. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Philippa Ashford died after being shot at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff's department said it appears she may have been struck by celebratory gunfire from outside her immediate neighborhood. The agency said her family and neighbors were discharging fireworks in their cul-de-sac when she called out that she'd been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
