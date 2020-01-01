VIDEO: Mysterious object spotted off the Treasure Coast

Early risers on New Year’s Day walking along the beach to see the sunrise on the Treasure Coast also saw what appeared to be a mysterious rocket launch.
With no scheduled launches at Cape Canaveral, it is not immediately known what occurred.
Photos taken by John Simard of Fort Pierce seem to show the object going up with what looked like a long trail of fire behind it.
Several viewers from Vero Beach to Fort Pierce told NewsChannel 5 they saw the object, which was located east of the shore and out in the Atlantic Ocean.
