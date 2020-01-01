Tri-Rail fare increase now in effect

If you take Tri-Rail to navigate South Florida, it will now cost you a little more.
A fare increase that was announced in October went into effect Wednesday.
One-way trips covering four to six zones increased by 60 cents.
A full-price monthly pass changes from $100 to $110, which translates to $1.83 a day to ride.
Tri-Rail staff say the increase works out to less than a 10 percent change in fares.
Officials said the fare increase will cover "higher expenses the agency incurs for rail car maintenance, fuel, train operations, ticketing systems, technology improvements and more."
The company went on to say in a statement that it is the first time in a decade the commuter line has increased the fees.
The decision was made after a vote from the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
Passengers are encouraged to call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245) for questions about the fare changes. Click here to calculate your fare.
Scripps Only Content 2020