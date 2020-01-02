Assisted living facility, boat slips may come to Jupiter property

After years of sitting empty, a former mobile home park in Jupiter could see new life.
The property at the corner of Alternate A1A and Old Jupiter Beach Road could soon become an assisted living care facility with public docks and a cafe, if approved by the Town of Jupiter.
"It would be a real nice thing for the neighborhood. It would be convenient," said neighbor Mark McGill.
The proposed development is called Flagler Wharf. The developer said the name pays homage to the historic part of the waterfront property first established by the Flagler Railroad.
Those who live near the land said they were recently approached by Index Investment Group, which was part of the 1000 North development, with some ideas of what they wanted to do with the property.
"I mean, we are allowed to build a hotel there, but we made sure with our market research and reaching out to the local community to provide something with the least traffic impact," said Chief Marketing Officer Joacim Borg.
Instead, in October, Index Investment Group submitted plans to the Town of Jupiter to build an 85-bed assisted living facility, with 39 beds for memory care. The plans also include a 12-slip public marina and roughly 2,300 square foot cafe.
"We tried a little bit different of an experience and have something that’s more exciting for people to come to," said Borg.
Critics, however, are taking to social media to oppose the project, saying there shouldn’t be any development on the land, or something else proposed. Others are welcoming it with open arms.
"You never know, I might need to move next door sometime soon," said McGill.
The project still has to be approved by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Their January meeting was canceled, and the next one is scheduled for Feb. 11.
If passed, it will move to the town’s council for a vote. If it’s approved by council, the developers hope to break ground soon after, with a goal of completing it by late 2021.
