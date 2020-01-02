Cycling group tours Lake Worth Beach every Wednesday night

For nearly a decade, a group of cyclists have gathered in Lake Worth Beach to simply take a leisure ride around town.
The course is pretty much the same and who shows up seems to change from week to week.
Much of the ride is about sightseeing but mostly it's about having fun. The group can be large or small but either way they're hitting the streets of Lake Worth Beach.
Jim Beloian has been riding with "The Thursday night peddlers riding on Wednesday" for nearly a decade.
"It's gives you peace of mind, of course it's physical activity and it's fun, always fun," he said.
The riding group was started eight years ago by AnnaMaria Windisch-Hunt. She says, each ride different people take charge.
"And they will take us into an area maybe we haven't been to yet which is really nice because we get to see homes we haven't seen before," she said.
Not only do they look at houses but during the holiday season they carol Lake Worth Beach's new residents and the community.
"Not sure how that got started but it was just the right thing to do. ... It was the holidays and we always decorated our bicycles," she said.
Beloian says the riding group is about having fun.
"People in their homes will acknowledge us , we'll ding our bells. It's all a very positive thing," he said.
If you're interested in riding with them, they take off Gulfstream hotel each Wednesday night.
