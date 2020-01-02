FPL says electric bills will be about $4 lower

Florida Power and Light says their customers will be saving a little bit of money on their bills this year.
The state's largest utility said the typical 1,000-kWh customer's monthly bill will decrease by nearly $4 in January, according to a news release.
According to a statement on their website, the lower bills are a result of multiple reasons including:
- Lower natural gas prices
- FPL's investment in clean energy centers
- Solar energy facilities
- Various other "cutting-edge technologies"
Separate from the lower bills, FPL said customers will not receive an additional charge for the large mobilization and restoration effort for Hurricane Dorian in September, saving each customer an average of about $54.
FPL said their bills remain among the lowest in the state and about 30 percent below the national average.
The utility has five million customer accounts, serving an estimated 10 million people across Florida.
