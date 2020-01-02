Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A large red navigation buoy that bobbed around the Atlantic Ocean for two years has been removed from a Florida beach. News outlets report that crews with a flatbed truck removed the massive buoy from New Smyrna Beach on Thursday. It had become something of a tourist attraction after arriving at the beach last week. Coast Guard officials say the buoy came loose from its anchor spot off South Carolina in 2017. It's unclear how it was displaced from its large concrete anchor. Authorities will evaluate its condition to determine if the buoy can be used again.