Mother arrested after 9-month-old drowns in bathtub

The Martin County Sheriff's Office has arrested the mother of a 9-month-old baby who authorities say drowned in a bathtub last month.
29-year old Heather Clifford was taken into custody on Thursday on charges of aggravated manslaughter.
The sheriff's office said Clifford went to give her baby a bath around 11 a.m. on Dec. 20, then left him alone in the bathtub for at least 20 minutes so she could take a nap. Authorities said the baby's father was also asleep at the time.
The incident happened at the family's home in the 9100 block of SE Parkway Drive.
Sheriff William Snyder said when deputies arrived, they found the baby's father giving him CPR. The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
A spokesperson for MCSO said authorities had been called to the family's home at least three times in the past.
Following the tragedy, the Department of Children and Families removed two other children from the home. Those children are now in the care of DCF.
