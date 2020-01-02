Police: Driver extracted after fiery crash in Port St. Lucie

First responders extracted a man trapped in a vehicle after a fiery crash in Port St. Lucie Tuesday, according to police.
It happened on SE Airoso Boulevard at SE Crosstown Parkway around 11:45 a.m., investigators said.
The driver of a 2016 black Toyota Tacoma lost control and hit several traffic signs, including the main traffic light pole, police said.
Authorities said someone called them to report the vehicle was on fire and the driver trapped inside.
Both police and fire rescue responded to the scene.
The rescued driver, described as a man possibly in his 50s, was taken to a hospital but his condition has not been released.
