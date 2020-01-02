Police: Illegal dirt bike rider badly injured in crash

Boynton Beach police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car on New Year's Day while illegally riding his dirt bike.
According to police, 24-year-old Benjamin Burnton was on a 2001 Kawasaki dirt bike and traveling eastbound in the 400 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd around 6 p.m.
At the same time, an 81-year-old man was driving a BMW X3 westbound and made a left turn in front of the dirt bike, colliding with it.
Burnton was thrown from his dirt bike and was taken to a local trauma center. Taylor was not hurt.
Police said Burnton's dirt bike was unregistered and didn't have any lights or turn signals. Investigators believe Taylor couldn't see the dirt bike in the dark.
Boynton Beach police want to remind everyone that dirt bikes, ATVs, and 4-wheelers are off-road vehicles, and it's illegal to drive them on roadways.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Sunny Surajbally at 561-742-6165.
