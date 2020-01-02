PSL police: Attempted bank robbery suspect arrested

Port St. Lucie police say a man suspected of trying to rob a Bank of America branch in mid-December is under arrest.
They identified him as 49-year-old James Warren Osceola of Palmdale and say he was picked up by the Glades County Sheriff's Office.
Surveillance video released by police after the incident showed a man wearing a red bandana, glasses, a long-sleeve camo shirt, and red and black plaid pajama bottoms.
Police said the suspect handed a note to a teller demanding money but later grabbed the message and left without any cash when a manager approached him.
Investigators said Osceola was arrested on a warrant for attempted robbery and his bond was set at $75,000.
