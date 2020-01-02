PSL police: Attempted bank robbery suspect arrested

January 2, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 4:58 PM

Port St. Lucie police say a man suspected of trying to rob a Bank of America branch in mid-December is under arrest.

They identified him as 49-year-old James Warren Osceola of Palmdale and say he was picked up by the Glades County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video released by police after the incident showed a man wearing a red bandana, glasses, a long-sleeve camo shirt, and red and black plaid pajama bottoms.

Police said the suspect handed a note to a teller demanding money but later grabbed the message and left without any cash when a manager approached him.

Investigators said Osceola was arrested on a warrant for attempted robbery and his bond was set at $75,000.

