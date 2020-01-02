U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states

(AP) - A well-known truck and trailer rental company has announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products.
The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that U-Haul International approved the nicotine-free policy set to go into effect Feb. 1 in 21 states where the company operates.
Company officials say people hired before the policy goes into effect won’t be affected.
Officials say the company expects the nicotine-free hiring policy would help create a more healthy corporate culture.
Officials say the company employs around 30,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.
