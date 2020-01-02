U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states

U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa. U-Haul has a New Year's resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won't hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a "healthier workforce." The new policy will start Feb. 1, 2020. and won't apply to those hired before then.
January 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 4:16 PM

(AP) - A well-known truck and trailer rental company has announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that U-Haul International approved the nicotine-free policy set to go into effect Feb. 1 in 21 states where the company operates.

Company officials say people hired before the policy goes into effect won’t be affected.

Officials say the company expects the nicotine-free hiring policy would help create a more healthy corporate culture.

Officials say the company employs around 30,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.

