1 dead, 3 hurt in ‘stabbing incident’ in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police in Austin, Texas, say a man fatally stabbed one person at a restaurant during a violent string of attacks at a shopping plaza that ended with the suspect leaping off roof.
The attacks Friday morning just south of the Texas Capitol terrified customers stopping for their morning coffee along a popular stretch of restaurants and downtown apartments.
Authorities say the attack began with the suspect striking a person at a coffee shop before fleeing and stabbing two people at a nearby restaurant.
Police say the suspect then jumped off the roof of the building but survived. Investigators say they haven’t determined a motive.
Police say the suspect was taken into custody Friday morning.
Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were being treated on the scene.
Police say “no other known suspects are outstanding,” but it wasn’t immediately clear what led to the stabbings.
