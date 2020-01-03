Boca man killed in I-95 crash in southern Palm Beach Co.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was killed Friday morning after a truck overturned on Interstate 95 northbound in southern Palm Beach County.
The wreck was reported around 6:30 a.m. between the Atlantic Avenue exit in Delray Beach and the Woolbright Road exit in Boynton Beach.
FHP said a 1999 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Interstate 95, just south of the exit ramp to Woolbright Road.
For unknown reasons, the vehicle swerved to the right, overturned several times and rolled onto the right shoulder.
The driver, Cecil O. Conner, 68, was ejected onto the grass shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
All lanes were back open around 10:35 a.m. after earlier closures.
