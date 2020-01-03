Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac hyperextended his left knee early in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards. Isaac collided with Washington's Bradley Beal with 9:57 left in the first quarter and was taken off the court on a stretcher. The Magic say Isaac will have an MRI in Orlando on Thursday. Issac entered the game averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.52 blocks.
UNDATED (AP) — Sam Wyche, the innovative coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, has died at 74. Wyche, who entered hospice on Monday, died Thursday of melanoma, officials with the Bengals confirmed. Wyche led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl during the 1988 season by using a no-huddle offense that forced the league to change its substitution rules. He was a nonconformist in a button-down league. Wyche ran up the score to settle a personal grudge and belittled the city of rival Cleveland during his eight seasons in Cincinnati. He later coached Tampa Bay for four seasons.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee scored two touchdowns in a span of 30 seconds, using an onside kick to help erase a double-digit deficit, and then held on to stun Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night. The Volunteers closed out coach Jeremy Pruitt's second season with their sixth consecutive victory and won their fourth straight bowl, first since 2016. Indiana's Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining. Justus' kick had the distance but sailed just outside the right upright.
MONTREAL (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy improved to 10-1-2 all-time against Montreal. Defenseman Jeff Petry scored for the Canadiens (18-17-6), who have lost four games in a row. Carey Price made 21 saves in Montreal's first home game after a seven-game trip.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Emily Engstler converted an inbound lob at the overtime buzzer and Syracuse upset No. 8 Florida State on Thursday night. Kiah Gillespie had given the previously unbeaten Seminoles a one-point lead with a basket after pivoting through two defenders with six-tenths of a second left. Syracuse had one last chance and Teisha Hyman tossed a perfect pass to Engstler as she darted toward the basket, and she tossed in the winning shot.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored the deciding goal as part of Florida's four-goal outburst in the second period, and the Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3. Evgenii Dadonov scored his second power-play goal of the game to tie it at 2-all for Florida, and 89 seconds later Noel Acciari gave the Panthers the lead. Vatrano and Colton Sceviour scored 44 seconds apart in the final minute of the second period to put the game out of reach. Jonathan Huberdeau added an empty-net goal in the third to round out the scoring for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and earned his first road win since Oct. 30.
MIAMI (AP) — UTEP basketball coach Rodney Terry is in critical condition in a Miami hospital, school officials said Thursday. Terry is stable and “is expected to make a full recovery,” the school said. There is no timetable for his return to the bench. He did not coach in UTEP’s loss to Florida International on Thursday. First-year assistant Kenton Paulino handled the coaching duties on Thursday in the Conference USA opener for both schools.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Danberry scored 21 points and freshman Rickea Jackson added a season-high 20 to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 93-47 victory over Florida in a Southeastern Conference opener. Danberry was 10 of 11 from the field with eight assists and Jackson 9 of 11 with two 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who extended their win streak versus the Gators to seven games, the longest win streak in the series for the Bulldogs.