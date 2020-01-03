Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored the deciding goal as part of Florida's four-goal outburst in the second period, and the Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3. Evgenii Dadonov scored his second power-play goal of the game to tie it at 2-all for Florida, and 89 seconds later Noel Acciari gave the Panthers the lead. Vatrano and Colton Sceviour scored 44 seconds apart in the final minute of the second period to put the game out of reach. Jonathan Huberdeau added an empty-net goal in the third to round out the scoring for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and earned his first road win since Oct. 30.