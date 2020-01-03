US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike

BAGHDAD (AP) - The United States has killed Gen, Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.
The targeted killing, at the direction of President Donald Trump, could draw forceful Iranian retaliation against American interests in the region and spiral into a far larger conflict.
The Defense Department says it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."
An adviser to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is warning President Trump of retaliation.
The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraqi officials said.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.