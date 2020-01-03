Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

STOLEN CAR-CRASH
Police: Teenage Florida driver crashes stolen car into house
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old stole a car from a family friend and crashed it into a house in St. Petersburg. Police say neither the driver nor the teenage passenger suffered life threatening injuries in the Friday morning crash. No one was at the home when the crash occurred. The house had some exterior damage. The teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. St. Petersburg police say an investigation into the crash is continuing.
RAPPER ARRESTED
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami say they have arrested Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby on a battery charge after an argument with a music promoter over a payment for a performance. After his arrest, officials say they discovered the rapper was wanted on an arrest warrant on a battery charge in Texas. Jail officials in Miami say he's expected to appear before a judge on Friday, but will remain in custody until further notice. DaBaby's real name is Jonathan Kirk and he's best known for his single, “Suge." He was cited for resisting an officer and marijuana possession in North Carolina last week.
FAKE COP ARRESTED
Man claiming to be a sheriff accused of impersonating a cop
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A New York man who called himself “The Sheriff" is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer to get rid of a lien that had been placed against his new home. Sarasota Sheriff's Office investigators say 51-year-old Todd Gieger of Montville, New York, faces two counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer following his New Year's Day arrest. The agency says that in November, Gieger drove to the neighborhood where a subcontractor who placed a lien on his home for non-payment and asked neighbors about him. Gieger was released from jail on Thursday.
SCHOOL PRESIDENT ARRESTED
Police: Ex-school president went on $82,000 shopping spree
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the former president of a private medical career college in Florida used the school's debit card to make purchases totaling more than $82,000. She was arrested New Year's Eve on charges including grand theft, money laundering and fraud. Investigators say Brenda Lee Green used the card to fly to California and New York, bought an Apple watch, laptops and multiple gift cards. A bookkeeper at Health Care Institute in West Palm Beach raised a red flag after noticing that receipts weren't attached to the card statements. Green was released on bond. A lawyer wasn't listed on jail records.
T25-FLORIDA ST-SYRACUSE
Syracuse upsets No. 8 Florida State 90-89 in overtime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Emily Engstler converted an inbound lob at the overtime buzzer and Syracuse upset No. 8 Florida State on Thursday night. Kiah Gillespie had given the previously unbeaten Seminoles a one-point lead with a basket after pivoting through two defenders with six-tenths of a second left. Syracuse had one last chance and Teisha Hyman tossed a perfect pass to Engstler as she darted toward the basket, and she tossed in the winning shot.
AP-US-TRUMP-EVANGELICALS
As 2020 dawns, Trump looks to boost evangelical support
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — In his first campaign move of the 2020 election year, President Donald Trump on Friday will launch a coalition of evangelicals as he aims to shore up and expand support from an influential piece of his political base. The president will host the kickoff meeting of “Evangelicals for Trump” at a mega-church in Miami just days after he was the subject a scathing editorial in the Christianity Today magazine that called for his removal from office. But Trump enjoyed broad support of evangelicals in 2016 and his campaign believes that his record in office, including the installation of two Supreme Court justices, will lead to even more votes from religious conservatives this year.
TESLA CRASHES
3 crashes, 3 deaths raise questions about Tesla's Autopilot
DETROIT (AP) — Three crashes involving Teslas last month that killed three people have increased scrutiny of the company’s Autopilot driving system. This comes just months before Tesla CEO Elon Musk has planned to put fully self-driving cars on the streets. Tesla has said repeatedly that its Autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers, who must still pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times. But experts and safety advocates say a string of crashes raises serious questions about whether drivers have become too reliant on Tesla's technology and whether the company does enough to ensure that drivers keep paying attention.
NICK GORDON DEATH
Nick Gordon died after being found unresponsive in hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the ex-partner of singer Whitney Houston's late daughter was found unresponsive in a central Florida hotel room and later died. The Maitland Police Department says paramedics were called to Nick Gordon's hotel room in a suburb of Orlando on Wednesday to check on an unresponsive man. Gordon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities have not released details about his cause of death. Gordon's ex-partner, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma.
UNITED STATES-IRAN
Trump says Iranian should have been 'taken out' years ago
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says the targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was ordered because he was “plotting to kill” many Americans. Trump said Friday in his first comments on the killing of the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force that Soleimani was also responsible for killing and wounding “thousands” of Americans and many more in the region. Trump tweeted from his private club in Florida that Soleimani "should have been taken out many years ago!” The deadly U.S. strike in Iraq marked a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran. Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defends the strike as “wholly lawful.”
FATAL CRASH
2 killed, 3 injured in Florida New Year's Eve crash
IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a New Year's Eve crash in Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV was traveling on a rural road in Collier County, when the driver, 22-year-old Danielle Lopez, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a dirt embankment. The Naples Daily News reports the crash killed 27-year-old Edwin Jimenez and 24-year-old Alfredo Mendoza Gomez. Lopez, along with two other passengers, suffered serious injuries. FHP says Lopez was charged with driving without a license causing death and disregarding a stop sign. Troopers say the crash was not alcohol-related.