SWAT standoff ends in Martin County

A SWAT Team standoff with a man who authorities say assaulted multiple law enforcement officers in Martin County has ended.
The sheriff's office said a man barricaded himself inside his vehicle in the area of Federal Highway and the entrance to the Vista Del Largo community, located in the 1200 block of NW 21st Street in Stuart.
MCSO said the man assaulted officers and rammed multiple vehicles.
Around 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that the man was in custody, and no one was hurt.
Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area, as the scene is still very active.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
