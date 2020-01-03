New Year's Eve fire forces family to start over

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A New Year means starting completely over for a family in Boynton Beach.
“It’s one of those things where every time you think about it, you think of something else that’s gone forever,” said Kristian Weis.
Kristian and Lillian Weis have lived in their home on Potomac Place for nearly 20 years, but now the rafters are charred and part of the roof is torn apart. Two decades of memories were ravaged by fierce flames on New Year’s Eve.
“When I opened the door the flames kind of jumped at me, burnt my nose and singed some of my hair,” Kristian said.
Kristian and Lillian tried throwing water on the fire, which started in their youngest son’s bedroom, but it quickly spread. Days later, the home is now covered in soot and under water, but Lillian’s biggest concern is her son Blake’s art work and portfolio, which were destroyed days before he was set to apply to art school.
“All of that was burned in the fire so he’s now facing the possibility of not being able to go,” said Lilian Weis.
To make matters worse, the family’s insurance policy does not cover everything, but Kristian refuses to see this as a tragedy.
“To me, I’m going to look at this as renewal. This is what you want out of a new year, you want change and you want to start fresh,” Kristian said.
The couple’s three sons were all home on the night of the fire. Lillian says they were cleaning and decluttering the home because her father-in-law was set to move from Pennsylvania to their home due to health issues. They were preparing for a major life change, but nothing like this.
“I don’t think you know how many people you know until you need them and they’re there for you, and it’s been amazing,” Kristian said.
Family, friends and the community are all now helping with donations. A fundraising page has been set up to help the family get back on its feet as much as possible. Lillian calls it a New Year’s blessing in disguise.
“I’m very blessed, I’m just so blessed. The best thing that’s come out of it is to realize I have so much love and support,” she said.
The couple’s two oldest boys have returned back to the Northeast after the holidays, but Kristian, Lillian and their youngest son are staying with family in Miami for the time being.
The fire is believed to have started by an electrical issue, but an exact cause is still under investigation.
If you would like to help the family, you can make a donation here.
