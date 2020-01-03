Prosecutors continue appeal in Robert Kraft Case

New court filings in the ongoing case against the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as the state continues its fight to use secretly recorded video evidence. Last spring a judge tossed the evidence filmed inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter; where Kraft allegedly solicited prostitution.
He faces two misdemeanors and has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors vowed to appeal the ruling, and yesterday filed their latest brief in the case. They are continuing to argue the warrant used to get the evidence was valid. No hearing date has been scheduled for the appeal.
